Pesce (lower leg) inked a six-year, $33 million contract with New Jersey on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pesce missed the Hurricane's final nine postseason contests after suffering a fractured fibula in Game 2 of the Canes' first-round series with the Islanders. This past season was a low point offensively for the 29-year-old defenseman, as he posted a personal worst 13 points in 70 regular-season contests, a far cry from the 30 he put up the year before. Clearly, the Devils are hoping to rediscover the 2022-23 version of Pesce, though he may be hard-pressed to secure power-play minutes with his new club.