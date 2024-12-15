Hughes scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Hughes put the Devils up 2-1 at 10:28 of the third period, and it stood as the winner. It came on a snap shot from the slot. Hughes' 20th career game-winning goal ties him with Zach Parise for the most in franchise history before the age of 24. Hughes, who turned 23 on May 14, sits on the edge of the NHL's top-10 scorers with 39 points in 33 games heading into Saturday evening. His 113 shots are fourth overall, and his 17 power-play points put him in a tie for third in the league. Hughes is one of the more well-rounded offensive fantasy contributors in the NHL.