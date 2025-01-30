Bastian scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Bastian has not often seen power-play time this year, but he looks to have a chance now while Nico Hischier (upper body) is out. Hischier's injury caused some shuffling on the Devils' power-play units, with Bastian checking in on the second unit while Ondrej Palat gets a larger role with the first unit. That gives Bastian a bit more upside in deep fantasy formats, but he has just eight points with 31 shots on net, 73 hits and 27 PIM across 35 appearances this season.