Palat scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Palat's goal was the only one of 39 shots from New Jersey that got past Anthony Stolarz. This was Palat's first tally since Nov. 12, and he had just three helpers over 11 games between goals. The veteran winger remains in a top-six role at even strength on paper, producing nine points, 37 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances. In reality, his average ice time is 13:31, which is in line with middle-six usage at best.