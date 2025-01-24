Killorn scored twice on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Killorn's first-period tally was the game-winner, and he added an empty-netter in the third. The 35-year-old forward has been held off the scoresheet in the previous seventh contests while going minus-5 in that span. He's maintained a steady top-six role this season, racking up 10 goals, 20 points, 77 shots on net, 46 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 48 appearances. That's down from last year's level of production when he had 36 points over 63 outings.