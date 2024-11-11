Leason scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Leason has struggled this season -- he earned an assist Opening Night versus the Sharks and then went scoreless over seven outings. Lately, that lack of offense has cost him his spot in the lineup, but he checked back in Sunday due to Mason McTavish (upper body tightness) being unavailable. Leason has two points, nine shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through nine outings. When the Ducks are healthy up front, he's likely to compete with Ross Johnston for the last spot in the lineup.