Masse was the 66th overall pick by the Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, Masse made an immediate impact for Chicoutimi two seasons ago, leading all newcomers in both goals (29) and points (62 in 65 games) while being named QMJHL Rookie of the Year. He took a step forward from a production standpoint in 2023-24 (36 goals, 75 points in 67 games), but not a massive one. Masse's work ethic is exceptional. He's constantly battling along the boards and in front of the net and typically emerges with the puck. His foot speed remains a work in progress, but there's an intriguing mix of size (6-foot-2), skill, and compete level here. Masse is an exceptional depth addition to the Anaheim system.