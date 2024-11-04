Mantha scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Mantha got the Flames on the board when he tipped home a Tyson Barrie shot at 4:33 of the second period. This was Mantha's his first power-play point of the campaign, and it extended his point streak to three games (two goals, one assist). The winger is up to four goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 12 contests. He'll likely continue to play in a middle-six role at even strength while also seeing power-play time.