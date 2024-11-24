Vladar made 20 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.

Vladar bent but didn't break in the third period when the Wild turned up the heat and scored twice in a span of 3:25 to force overtime. Minnesota is tied for third in the NHL with 30 third-period goals this season. Vladar shut the door in overtime and the shootout to earn his fourth win of 2024-25. Dustin Wolf has had the hot hand in the Flames net of late, so this was a strong performance for Vladar to prove they can still share the crease. Whether that happens or not is still to be determined.