Vladar allowed five goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

The Jets took a 3-1 lead through two periods and added a pair of power-play goals when the Flames got undisciplined in the final frame. This sent Vladar to his sixth straight loss (0-5-1), a span in which he's allowed 24 goals. The 27-year-old has lost playing time lately due to the skid, as well as the strong performance of Dustin Wolf, who has won six of his last eight games. Vladar is down to 6-10-5 with a 3.12 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 21 starts. It'll likely be Wolf who draws a tough home start Tuesday versus the Capitals.