Mews was the 74th overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mews has quickly and emphatically developed into one of the top offensive rearguards in the OHL. He averaged nearly a point-per-game for Ottawa this past season (15 goals, 61 points in 66 games). At his best, Mews looks like a no-doubt first-rounder. He's an asset with the man advantage and constantly aggressive in an attempt to create scoring chances for his team. That's the good news. The bad news is that Mews makes spotty decisions with the puck at times, simply because of his tendency to want to go on the offense. That said, the ceiling here is quite high if Mews can eventually put it all together at some point down the line.