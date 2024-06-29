Battaglia was the 62nd overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts hoping to see improvement from Battaglia in the OHL this past season got their wish. He went from strictly a depth option for Kingston (7 goals, 27 points in 66 games) to nearly a point-per-game player (31 goals, 65 points in 67 games) in the span of a year. Battaglia displayed a consistent ability to make plays with the man advantage, as well. Areas that need improvement here are skating and defensive zone player. That said, the former is a larger concern than the latter given the fact Calgary drafted Battaglia to generate offense. He's looking at a couple more seasons at the junior level.