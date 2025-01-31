Bean notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Bean has a helper in two of the last three games. That follows his one-game stint as a healthy scratch Jan. 25 versus the Wild, so it looks like the 26-year-old got the message to step up his play. His 20:25 of ice time Thursday was his most in any contests this season. The blueliner has seven points, 39 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 36 appearances -- he's unlikely to put up enough in any area to help fantasy managers.