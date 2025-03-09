Bean's point drought reached 10 games in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

The Flames have a weak offense, so there's often not a lot of points to go around for a third-pairing defenseman like Bean. He's racked up 18 shots on net and a minus-4 rating during his drought, with his last point being a helper versus the Ducks on Jan. 30. For the season, Bean has seven points, 57 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 46 appearances. He will need to play at an acceptable level to fend off a challenge from Daniil Miromanov for playing time.