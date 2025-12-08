Bean (undisclosed) is undergoing an evaluation for an injury and won't be available for Monday's game against Buffalo, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bean played in two straight games after being a healthy scratch in six of the previous seven contests. He has one goal, two points, 16 shots on net and 29 blocked shots across 16 appearances this season. Due to Bean's absence, Brayden Pachal will play against the Sabres on Monday. The Flames also recalled Hunter Brzustewicz from the minors, but he will probably be a healthy scratch.