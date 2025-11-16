Bean scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

The goal was Bean's first of the season. The 27-year-old is working on reclaiming steady time on the third pairing after a five-game stretch as a healthy scratch earlier in November. The blueliner has two points, 15 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 12 appearances this season. Bean is unlikely to produce enough offense to interest fantasy managers.