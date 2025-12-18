Bean (undisclosed) will need to undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Thursday.

Bean has played in just six of the Flames' last 21 games due to his undisclosed injury and now faces an extended stint on the shelf. Even when healthy, the Calgary native has only reached the 20-point threshold once in his career and doesn't offer enough category coverage to be more than a low-end fantasy option. If the Flames need some cap relief, Bean would be a good candidate to be shifted to long-term injured reserve, especially if he is ruled out for the rest of the year.