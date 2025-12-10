Bean (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bean continues to be evaluated for an unspecified injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Wednesday. The Flames are expected to know more about the extent of his injury later in the week, and it's not yet clear whether the 27-year-old will be available for Saturday's game against the Kings. Hunter Brzustewicz is expected to enter the lineup and make his season debut Wednesday.