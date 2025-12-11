Bean (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bean has reportedly been dealing with this undisclosed injury for much of the season, but the team wants to take the time to fully evaluate him and is deciding to shut him down. When healthy, the 27-year-old blueliner has appeared in 16 games this year, generating one goal and one assist. Given his low-end fantasy value, Bean's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers.