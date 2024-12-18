Huberdeau produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Huberdeau had a six-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Panthers, but he was right back at it Tuesday. He set up a Nazem Kadri goal in the second period. December has arguably been one of the best months in Huberdeau's time as a Flame. The winger is now at 11 goals, 11 assists, 53 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 32 appearances. He's found success alongside Kadri as the Flames' best scoring duo.