Zarubin was the 84th overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Teams in this draft continue to load up on Russian goaltenders in the middle rounds. At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds at just 18 years of age, Zarubin possess the size all NHL teams are looking for in their goalkeepers these days. Zarubin was great in the Russian Jr. league last season, going 15-7-6 with a 1.99 GAA and .944 save percentage, along with five shutouts. He's nothing more than a long-term lottery ticket for the flames, but an intriguing one at that.