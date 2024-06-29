Misa was the 150th overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Misa's younger brother, Michael, is expected to be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Despite not being close to that level, Luke is a solid prospect. His standout skill is his speed, and he had a solid season in the OHL from a production standpoint (26 goals and 81 points in 66 games). Misa can create havoc all over the ice with his wheels and adds value to a team simply by drawing a ton of penalties. He can be too perimeter-oriented at times, and we've seen players with this skill set struggle to adapt to the professional ranks in recent years. Still, Misa could turn into a steal for Calgary because of his ability to play well at a high pace.