Barrie notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Barrie had a shot attempt tipped in by Anthony Mantha in the second period. This was Barrie's third straight game in the lineup -- he appears to have at least temporarily surpassed Jake Bean on the depth chart. The helper was Barrie's first point to go with seven shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating over five appearances. He'll likely see power-play time when he plays, but with a third-pairing role at even strength, the 33-year-old has limited upside across all categories.