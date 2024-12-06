Fedotov gave up two goals on seven shots before being replaced by Aleksei Kolosov to begin the second period in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

John Tortorella's decision to give Fedotov a quick hook gave the Flyers a temporary jolt, and they rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the second period, but Kolosov couldn't hold the lead in the third. Samuel Ersson (lower body) has begun practicing this week, and he figures to immediately reclaim the No. 1 job in the Philly crease as soon as he's ready to come off IR -- something that could happen as soon as Saturday in Boston. Through 10 appearances this season, Fedotov has gone 4-4-1 with a 3.48 GAA and .877 save percentage.