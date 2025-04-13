Fedotov saved 21 of 25 shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Fedotov posted a clean first 30 minutes in Sunday's contest before allowing three goals in the latter half of regulation. He then surrendered the OT winner to Ottawa's Tim Stutzle on a power play. With the loss in overtime, Fedotov now has a 6-13-4 record with a .880 save percentage and a 3.15 GAA. The 28-year-old netminder has had a rough go of things since the beginning of March with a 1-5-1 record over eight appearances. His struggles in net are only half the story, however, as the Flyers have struggled to defend nearly all season. Fedotov is signed with the Flyers through next season and will need to turn things around to gain relevance from a fantasy perspective.