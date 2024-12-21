Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Columbus on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has struggled since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 11 games, going 1-3-0 and allowing 15 goals on only 87 shots (.828 save percentage). His lone win was against Saturday's opponent, as the Blue Jackets managed only 18 shots on goal in a 5-3 win for the Flyers on Dec. 10. Columbus has been surprisingly strong offensively in 2024-25, averaging 3.24 goals per game.