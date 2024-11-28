Barbashev produced an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Barbashev set up a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the second period. With eight points over his last four games, Barbashev is on another impressive scoring run. The 28-year-old winger doesn't tend to have extended streaks, but he can put up big bursts over a week or two while maintaining top-line usage. He's at 10 goals, 15 assists, 39 shots on net, 45 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 23 outings this season.