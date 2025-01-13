Kolesar scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged five PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Kolesar dropped the gloves with Marcus Foligno in a heavyweight bout early in the contest. Kolesar would get the last laugh, as his third-period tally ended up being the game-winner. The winger has three goals, eight points, 36 hits and 11 PIM over his last 11 games. For the season, he has a career-high 10 goals to go with nine assists, 52 shots on net, 135 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 43 appearances.