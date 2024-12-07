Roy scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Roy ended a 10-game point drought with the second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He had 14 shots on net and went minus-5 during the slump, which also saw him slip back into a fourth-line role. Roy will play more than the average fourth-liner since he plays in all situations, but it typically takes a larger role for him to be reliable in fantasy. He's at six goals, 13 points, 48 shots on net, 24 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 28 appearances this season.