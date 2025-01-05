Pearson notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Pearson has three goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. He's been in a bottom-six role for much of the season, but he's received a huge boost by playing alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone over the last two contests. Pearson has held his own in any role with 18 points, 50 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-13 rating through 39 appearances this season. He's worth considering in most fantasy formats as long as he's on the top line.