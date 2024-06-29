Connelly was the 19th overall pick by the Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Connelly is a high-skill winger with strong hockey IQ and dynamic wheels, but whose character gave NHL teams indigestion (and then some) all season long. He cycled through four teams between 2020-22, including a short two-week stint with one. He's dealt with a number of no -hockey issues both on and off the ice, raising questions about his character. On pure talent, Connelly is a potential game breaker on the ice but NHL teams remember the pre-and-post draft dilemmas surrounding Tony DeAngelo, Mitchell Miller and Logan Mailloux. If he matures, Connelly could be a home run pick with Tim Stutzle skill. The Golden Knights saw value and took it. The rest is up to Connelly.