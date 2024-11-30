Karlsson logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Karlsson missed Monday's game for personal reasons, but he's been back for two contests. The center's offense has quieted down recently with just two assists over his last six games. For the season, the 31-year-old is at 11 points (four goals, seven helpers), 34 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 15 appearances. Karlsson plays in all situations, including middle-six minutes at even strength as a key veteran in the Vegas lineup.