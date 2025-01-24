Keller recorded a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Keller doubled Utah's lead in the latter stages of the first period with a wrister following set-ups from Matias Maccelli and Nick Schmaltz. This goal might have been the only point Keller notched in this game, but it extended his goalscoring run to three games -- and his point streak to five contests. Over that five-game stretch, Keller has notched 10 points (three goals, seven assists), seven shots on goal, one hit and four blocked shots.