McBain scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

McBain has scored in three straight games and has a total of eight goals this season, matching his total from 2023-24. He's four off his career high from 2022-23. While the 24-year-old has finished at an elite rate, he's not providing many assists, adding just three of them over 22 appearances this season. The power forward rounds out his stat line with 18 shots on net, 39 PIM, 63 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating.