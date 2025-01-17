Sergachev notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Sergachev had gone three games without a point entering Thursday. That matches his longest drought of the season, which occurred Oct. 19-24. The 26-year-old continues to be a steady producer in a top pairing role -- he's at 30 points, 72 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 44 appearances. Sergachev has reached the 30-point mark in seven of his eight full NHL campaigns, the lone exception being his injury-riddled 2023-24.