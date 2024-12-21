Sergachev logged a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Sergachev has two goals and six assists over eight outings in December, and four of those helpers have come with the man advantage. Sergachev played 29:15 in this contest, his second-highest total in a game this year. The defenseman remains one of Utah's most important and productive players. He's at eight goals, 16 helpers, nine power-play points, 54 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 32 appearances.