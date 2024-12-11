Sergachev logged two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.
Sergachev and Dylan Guenther each helped out on Clayton Keller's pair of third-period tallies. The 26-year-old Sergachev has been dialed in with three goals and five assists over his last nine outings, though this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 30. The defenseman is up to seven goals, 13 helpers, seven power-play points, 46 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances in a top-pairing role.
