Bjugstad scored two goals while adding three shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Bjugstad missed the first eight games of the season due to an upper-body injury and has struggled to find any sort of rhythm since returning to the ice. These were his first two goals of the season, but the fact that he's gone pointless in six of his eight appearances limits his upside considerably. He only has four points so far (two goals, two assists) while averaging slightly more than 13 minutes of ice time per game.