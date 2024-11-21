Andersen will have knee surgery Friday.

Andersen has been out of action since Oct. 26 when he was injured in Seattle. Andersen will miss the next 8-12 weeks recovering from the operation. That should get him back in action, barring any setbacks, at some point from late January to late February. The good news is that the NHL will take a two-week break in early February, so the Hurricanes will not have to rush Andersen back. Andersen was 3-1-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a .941 save percentage prior to the injury. Look for Pyotr Kochetkov to be the No. 1 goaltender in Carolina with Spencer Martin as his backup, until Andersen returns.