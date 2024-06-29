Artamonov was the 50th overall pick by the Hurricanes in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts flocking to Nizhny Novgorod in Russia this season to see No. 10 overall selection Anton Silayev (New Jersey) got the added bonus of checking out Artamonov, as well. The reviews were typically overwhelmingly positive. Artamonov sees the game very well and showed he could be an offensive contributor (7 goals, 23 points in 54 games) in the second-best league in the world as an 18-year-old. While Artamonov may lack ideal top-six skill for the NHL, there are no notable weaknesses in his game and his hockey sense will likely make up for whatever shortcomings exist from a physical standpoint. He looks like an ideal complementary top-nine forward with the slight potential for more.