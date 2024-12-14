Kochetkov allowed two goals on 21 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Kochetkov didn't get any help in this game, taking his third loss in five starts. The 25-year-old has allowed just two goals in each of the last two games, so he appears to be turning a corner in his performance, though the Hurricanes' offense hasn't been all that helpful lately with 13 goals scored over the last five contests. Kochetkov dropped to 12-5-0 with a 2.61 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 18 appearances. The Hurricanes' next game is Sunday versus the Blue Jackets.