Stillman (lower body) agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Stillman has already logged NHL games with four different franchises in his career but spent the entirety of the 2023-24 season in the minors with AHL Rochester. While the 26-year-old blueliner should be on the list of call-ups during the season, he is unlikely to crack the Opening Night roster for the Hurricanes, especially after the organization brought in Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker in free agency.