Gidlof was the 147th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's not a stretch to say that size is an important attribute for most NHL clubs when evaluating goaltenders, and at 6-foot-6, they don't get much bigger than Gidlof. Not only is he massive in the net, but he also plays big. He cuts down angles well and gives opposing shooters very little to aim for. There are some consistency issues to work through, which is commonplace for most young netminders, but Gidlof has a boatload of long-term potential for the Islanders.