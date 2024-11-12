Hellebuyck will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's road showdown with the Rangers, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck will attempt to win his sixth game in a row against a Rangers club that's scored 49 goals through 13 games. The 31-year-old has been otherworldly this season, and he's allowed just one goal combined on 89 shots across his last three wins, two of which have come as shutouts. It's early in the campaign, but Hellebuyck is the clear early favorite to win the Vezina trophy -- the Michigan native is 11-1-0 with a .935 save percentage and a 1.83 GAA through 12 appearances.