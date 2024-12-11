Gustafsson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Bruins after a third-period fight against Trent Frederic, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It wasn't a fair fight -- Frederic is an experienced pugilist, while this was Gustafsson's first career fight. Gustafsson came away in bad shape and didn't return to the game after his major penalty was over. His status for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights and beyond has yet to be determined, but it seems likely Rasmus Kupari will be drawing back in to center the fourth line.