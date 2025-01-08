DeMelo logged an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

DeMelo has produced just two points over nine contests since his three-game assist streak in mid-December. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to add physicality in a top-four role, and he may be tasked with tougher minutes if Josh Morrissey (lower body) misses time after leaving Tuesday's game. Through 42 appearances, DeMelo has eight points, 37 shots on net, 73 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating.