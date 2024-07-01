Comrie signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Comrie posted a 2-7-0 record with a 3.69 GAA and an .874 save percentage in 10 regular-season outings with Buffalo in 2023-24. He also went 3-1-0 with a 2.26 GAA and a .934 save percentage in four regular-season appearances with AHL Rochester this past campaign. Comrie, who has spent four of his first eight years with Winnipeg, has returned to the team that drafted him 59th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He will serve as Connor Hellebuyck's backup.