Comrie stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Comrie had lost his last eight outings (0-7-1), including a loss to the Flames just eight days earlier on home ice. He bounced back this time, earning his first win since Nov. 1 and his second victory over Calgary in three matchups this season. Comrie is now 4-7-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 12 outings in 2024-25. The 29-year-old has typically played once every four or five games this season, so he's likely to make one more appearance before the NHL takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, though the Jets have no back-to-back sets between now and then.