Morrissey posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Morrissey was the only Jet outside of the team's top forward line to get on the scoresheet in the contest. He helped out on Kyle Connor's first goal and Mark Scheifele's second tally. Morrissey has a goal and 10 assists over 12 contests in December, right in line with his season production of three goals and 30 helpers through 36 appearances. He's one of 12 players and one of three blueliners to reach the 30-assist mark by the holiday break.