He agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Per the Jets' release, He is the first Chinese-born player to sign an NHL contract after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old winger is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, having racked up 23 goals and 20 helpers in 29 games for OHL Niagara. He will likely need to spend at least another season or two developing in juniors before getting the chance to make his NHL debut.